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Open Truth Open America -- Pam Popper CEO of Wellness Forum Health Brief for President Donald Trump
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79 views • July 20, 2020
Robert David Steele

Pam Popper is an internationally recognized expert on nutrition, medicine and health; founder and Executive Director of Wellness Forum Health; speaker and best-selling author; and medical journalist.

In just sixteen minutes she provides open truths to open America. Mr. President please hear us now and lead us toward an OPEN AMERICA no later than 1 August -- starting with nightly educational sessions with real doctors to bury the lies that have been communicated by the Deep State and its mainstream media and US Government rogue bureaucracy puppets.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗣𝗮𝗺 𝗣𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿

https://www.wellnessforumhealth.com

https://www.makeamericansfreeagain.com

https://[email protected]

𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼

Ask a former CIA spy anything you'd like on my weekly LIVE webinar, which includes a 2,500 word weekly written report that is exclusive to subscribers for only $11 per month. Learn more at https://TheSteeleReport.com

FREE: https://phibetaiota.net
FREE: https://tinyurl.com/YouTube-UNRIG
FREE: https://tinyurl.com/BitChute-UNRIG (includes 23 videos censored by YouTube)

An extraordinary interview of very high value was not posted to YouTube by a very decent human troubled by a very hard-hitting discussion of how the Mossad is running pedophilia entrapment operations across America -- operations that also facilitate intellectual property and nuclear theft as well as insider trading. After divine intervention, a video has emerged of just Robert. Some say this is Steele's most forthcoming and decisive interview -- others rate the Shaun Attwood interview as slightly higher. You decide. If you like this you will love The Steele Report private video every Saturday, half of the subscription value at https://thesteelereport.com.

Shaun Attwood Famous Crime Author & Robert Steele Former Spy on Maxwell, Mossad, Clintons, CIA Crime: https://youtu.be/VSkvjpztCFA
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trumphoaxcdcvaccinetestcovid-19dr pam popperrobertsteelethesteelereport
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