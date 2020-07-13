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Deep State Launches Biological Weapons Attack on U. S. Soil - PREVIEW
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481 views • July 13, 2020
On the evening of November 25, 2019, and just a few hours after Secretary of the Navy, Richard V. Spencer, was removed from his appointed position by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Deep State actors launched a Bio-Weapons attack against the citizens of the United States of America as punishment for them having dared to elect President Donald J. Trump, and as an attempt to thwart his re-election in 2020.
The biological weapons attack began at the BSL-4 Biological Research Laboratory located at Fort Detrick, Maryland, where an unnamed Deep State operative removed samples of a SARS-Cov-2 virus that had been previously obtained from the Wuhan, China BSL-4 Biological Research Facility.
The biological weapons attack began at the BSL-4 Biological Research Laboratory located at Fort Detrick, Maryland, where an unnamed Deep State operative removed samples of a SARS-Cov-2 virus that had been previously obtained from the Wuhan, China BSL-4 Biological Research Facility.
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