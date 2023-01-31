WW3 expands to ME with Israeli attack on Iranian factory supplying weapons to Russia

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Did World War 3 just expand into the Middle East in recent days? An Israeli drone attack on an Iranian weapons factory may have been the starting gun for the Ukraine-Russia-NATO war to move into a Middle Eastern theater. TruNews will walk you through recent events to substantiate our view that the Russia-Ukraine-NATO war now includes Israel and Iran.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/31/23
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