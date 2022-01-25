© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God's Promise for 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • January 25, 2022
God has something very special for you in 2022. A prophetic promise that will refresh and encourage you. A way for you to partner with Him to recover anything that has been stolen from you or blocked, limited, or hindered by the enemy in the past two years.
===========================
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
=====================================
Robert's Website:
https://www.RobertHotchkin.com
Also check out Robert's books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/roberthotchkin
Get Your Men on the Frontlines T-shirts, Sweatshirts, and More:
https://heroesarise.threadless.com/
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
===========================
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
=====================================
Robert's Website:
https://www.RobertHotchkin.com
Also check out Robert's books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/roberthotchkin
Get Your Men on the Frontlines T-shirts, Sweatshirts, and More:
https://heroesarise.threadless.com/
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.