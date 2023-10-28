Aussie Trans-man Kevin Spills the Beans on the Push for Our Kids

Kevin, a trans man from 2001 openly helps us to understand that he is very much like you and I. Kevin helps us to understand that this is the line in the sand that parents must draw and we have to gather to protect our children from the runaway rainbow train that is the transcult movement.

We discuss doctors, pharma influence and how there seems to be benefit in the way of $$ with lifelong consequences for those being pushed into this fad.

https://www.aww.org.au/about

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUsxtS5wr2WdY2o5UCVq9tg