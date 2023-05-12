Russian forces control key area of Maryinka, Ukrainian NATO troops fail to hold out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian Armed Forces have succeeded in controlling the main area of Maryinka, Donetsk region, which is being defended by Ukrainian-NATO troops. All multi-storey buildings were captured from enemy positions, leaving only the private sector. Ukraine-NATO failed to hold on to city buildings after being battered by Russian army artillery divisions.
Mirrored - TeleTruth