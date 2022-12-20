COVID Hacks Your Brain, Enslavement Through AI with Karen Kingston

COVID Hacks Your Brain, Enslavement Through AI with Karen KingstonToday's word: Communism will be a way of life in America. Freedoms will
be massively eroded by a strict authoritarian government until they are
done away with ALTOGETHER. There will be nothing left of the America we
know, widening clashes between government and "We the People" will
result in crushing measures taken to rule. Kamala Harris does not
represent U.S. interests, she is the first visible face of the Beast.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.