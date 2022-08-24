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Dr. Peter McCullough Predicts How the Omicron Boosters Will Be Sold to the Public this Fall
“The fourth claim is going to be this fall that the new vaccines prevent COVID from coming back. That the rates will be down low and you have to take it like a polio shot.”
Source:
https://rumble.com/v1gzh8p-dr.-peter-mccullough-predicts-how-the-omicron-boosters-will-be-sold-to-the-.html