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Edenton Tea Party: First Women's Political Demonstration in America
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16 views • October 26, 2020
On October 25, 1774, the first organized and public women’s political protest in American history. Organized primarily by Penelope Barker, 51 women signed a statement of protest vowing to give up tea and boycott other British products "until such time that all acts which tend to enslave our Native country shall be repealed."
Path to Liberty: October 26, 2020
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Path to Liberty: October 26, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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