FBI Officials Warn Congress China and Russia Have Already Invaded America!

Previously Aired on 1/29/24





This is not a joke. This may be the biggest threat in American history! A surprise attack on the U.S. mainland is a major concern.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources: 1. Bannon’s War Room - John Solomon: "There Has Never Been A More Serious Threat To The Security Of America Than This Moment" https://rumble.com/v49gjxx-solomon-there-has-never-been-a-more-serious-threat-to-the-security-of-ameri.html





2. AmericasVoice.news - Brian Kennedy warns about the US being attacked. https://americasvoice.news/video/RojawllskTxDcvz/?related=playlist





3. AmericasVoice.news - THE WAR ROOM WITH STEPHEN K. BANNON EPISODE 3346 PART 1 https://americasvoice.news/video/6AbARYqoEoDLBDK/?related=playlist





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com