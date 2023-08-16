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Fix It Sticks: The Portable Tool Kit for All Your Range Needs
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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184 views • August 16, 2023

Fix It Sticks makes portable tool kits that rare perfect for all your range needs. Using modular designs and an extensive selection of bits, Fix It Sticks can be used to perform a variety of tasks, including:


Maintaining your firearm

Adjusting your scope

Tightening or loosening screws

Removing and installing pins

And more!


Fix It Sticks kits are incredibly portable, making it easy to take them with you to the range or on a hunting trip. So whether you're a casual shooter or a competitive marksman, Fix It Sticks has the perfect tool for keeping your firearms in top condition.


Show Sponsors:


 • Falco Holsters - https://bit.ly/3EVvmmJ


 Checkout code BANSHEE will save you 10%


• AmmoSquared – https://ammosquared.com/trb


 • You – https://www.trb.fyi ◦ Visit the Partners and Discounts page at www.trb.fyi for all the ways to support the work I do here.


Remember to comment and join the discussion.



*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee


♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3


♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo


♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





Resources for the show:


Fix It Sticks Website - https://fixitsticks.com/


Fix It Sticks on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/fixitsticksofficial


Fix It Sticks on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/fixitsticks_official


The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee


The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/


Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/


The Rogue Banshee Webpage - https://trb.fyi/





Remember to comment and join the discussion.



*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee


♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3


♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo


♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





Product of the Show:


I am starting to work with a shoulder holster that is leather and Kydex. I love having the retention of Kydex for a shoulder holster but you can't match the softness of quality leather straps. Check it out at https://alnk.to/8iS6Tuj


Video of the Show:


I like leather holsters even though they have a little more maintenance. I have learned how to break in a leather holster is about 24 hours and it is really easy. Check out how to break in your leather holster in this video: https://youtu.be/P0gJA81qTVY



-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

 [email protected]

-------

The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.

Keywords
gun rightsgunssecond amendmentshootinggunpodcast2afirearm
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