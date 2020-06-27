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ΟΙ ΛΕΥΚΟΙ ΥΠΟΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΑΙ ΣΕ ΦΥΛΕΤΙΚΗ ΔΙΑΚΡΙΣΗ
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57 views • June 27, 2020
Ακούμε συνεχώς για την ανάγκη να καταπολεμηθεί ο ρατσισμός. Εναντίον ποιών όμως τελικά;
Όταν έχουν τη δύναμη να ελέγξουν την πληροφορία που φτάνει στα περισσότερα μάτια και αυτιά, έχουν τη δύναμη να επιβάλλουν και την ανάλογη γλώσσα. Όμως κανονικά θα έπρεπε οι λέξεις που χρησιμοποιούνται να περιγράφουν ορθώς την πραγματικότητα.
Ας δούμε, λοιπόν, ποιός όντως βάλλεται για το χρώμα του δέρματος του.
ME TO NA ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ. Ο διαμοιρασμός δεν είναι απαραίτητο να γίνει δημόσια, μπορείς και να το στείλεις μέσω μηνυμάτων σε όσους έχουν καταλάβει ή έχουν δείξει πως υπάρχει ελπίδα να καταλάβουν.
Επειδή δεν ξέρουμε για πόσο καιρό θα μας επιτρέπουν να τα λέμε από εδώ ανεβάζω τα βίντεο επίσης εδώ (κυρίως στο πρώτο γιατί το δεύτερο παρουσιάζει προβληματάκια) :
Κανάλι Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@AngeloKar:6
Κανάλι Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/angelosbg
Επίσης θα ενημερώνω για ό,τι βγάζω και στο προφίλ στο facebook https://www.facebook.com/angelo.karageorgos
Για επικοινωνία: [email protected]
Black Lives Matter protests have not led to a spike in coronavirus cases, research says”https://edition.cnn.com/2020/06/24/us/coronavirus-cases-protests-black-lives-matter-trnd/index.html
Oklahoma Reports Highest Ever Daily COVID-19 Cases https://www.newsweek.com/oklahoma-reports-highest-ever-daily-covid-19-cases-after-trump-tulsa-rally-1512486
Oregon county issues face mask order that exempts non-white people https://nypost.com/2020/06/23/oregon-county-issues-face-mask-order-exempting-non-white-people/
We Rise As One: a Jewish campaign to defeat white nationalism in 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRnddZ1t8SA&;feature=youtu.be
Statue Wars come for JESUS as activist claims Christ and Virgin Mary are ‘white supremacy’ https://www.rt.com/usa/492639-shaun-king-jesus-racist/
TAKE THE KNEE Police force warns officers who don’t kneel at Black Lives Matter rallies that they may be targeted by protesters https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11859702/police-force-warns-kneel-blm-targeted/
Green Party leadership candidate says police should give $20 to every person of colour they stop https://thepostmillennial.com/green-party-leadership-candidate-says-police-should-give-20-to
Founding Fathers too? Pelosi says subject every monument to 'review' for removal https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/founding-fathers-too-pelosi-says-every-monument-should-be-subject-to-review-for-removal
Πρωτοφανές: Ο ΟΗΕ τάσσεται ανοιχτά υπέρ των ANTIFA κι εναντίον της αμερικανικής κυβέρνησης https://www.pronews.gr/kosmos/diethnis-politiki/888955_protofanes-o-oie-topotheteitai-yper-ton-antifa-ki-enantion-tis
UN deletes tweet supporting Antifa after public backlash https://thepostmillennial.com/un-deletes-tweet-supporting-antifa-after-public-backlash
'Power to the people': Protesters plan to topple Emancipation Memorial Friday evening despite new protective fence https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/power-to-the-people-protesters-plan-to-topple-emancipation-memorial-friday-evening-despite-new-protective-fence
104 people SHOT & 5 KIDS DEAD over Father’s Day weekend in Chicago https://www.rt.com/usa/492620-chicago-shooting-record-fathers-week-end/
Three killed, 3 seriously wounded in UK stabbing rampage declared terrorist attack https://eu.redding.com/story/news/world/2020/06/21/three-killed-wounded-in-stabbing-declared-terrorist-attack/3232520001/
Raheem Kassam Suspended From Twitter For Sharing UK Terror Vid Where 3 White People Died https://thenationalpulse.com/news/kassam-banned-twitter/
Marion Maréchal Le Pen's controversial video about Black Lives Matter, English subtitles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhCn4LWtdyw&;feature=youtu.be
Όταν έχουν τη δύναμη να ελέγξουν την πληροφορία που φτάνει στα περισσότερα μάτια και αυτιά, έχουν τη δύναμη να επιβάλλουν και την ανάλογη γλώσσα. Όμως κανονικά θα έπρεπε οι λέξεις που χρησιμοποιούνται να περιγράφουν ορθώς την πραγματικότητα.
Ας δούμε, λοιπόν, ποιός όντως βάλλεται για το χρώμα του δέρματος του.
ME TO NA ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ. Ο διαμοιρασμός δεν είναι απαραίτητο να γίνει δημόσια, μπορείς και να το στείλεις μέσω μηνυμάτων σε όσους έχουν καταλάβει ή έχουν δείξει πως υπάρχει ελπίδα να καταλάβουν.
Επειδή δεν ξέρουμε για πόσο καιρό θα μας επιτρέπουν να τα λέμε από εδώ ανεβάζω τα βίντεο επίσης εδώ (κυρίως στο πρώτο γιατί το δεύτερο παρουσιάζει προβληματάκια) :
Κανάλι Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@AngeloKar:6
Κανάλι Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/angelosbg
Επίσης θα ενημερώνω για ό,τι βγάζω και στο προφίλ στο facebook https://www.facebook.com/angelo.karageorgos
Για επικοινωνία: [email protected]
Black Lives Matter protests have not led to a spike in coronavirus cases, research says”https://edition.cnn.com/2020/06/24/us/coronavirus-cases-protests-black-lives-matter-trnd/index.html
Oklahoma Reports Highest Ever Daily COVID-19 Cases https://www.newsweek.com/oklahoma-reports-highest-ever-daily-covid-19-cases-after-trump-tulsa-rally-1512486
Oregon county issues face mask order that exempts non-white people https://nypost.com/2020/06/23/oregon-county-issues-face-mask-order-exempting-non-white-people/
We Rise As One: a Jewish campaign to defeat white nationalism in 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRnddZ1t8SA&;feature=youtu.be
Statue Wars come for JESUS as activist claims Christ and Virgin Mary are ‘white supremacy’ https://www.rt.com/usa/492639-shaun-king-jesus-racist/
TAKE THE KNEE Police force warns officers who don’t kneel at Black Lives Matter rallies that they may be targeted by protesters https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11859702/police-force-warns-kneel-blm-targeted/
Green Party leadership candidate says police should give $20 to every person of colour they stop https://thepostmillennial.com/green-party-leadership-candidate-says-police-should-give-20-to
Founding Fathers too? Pelosi says subject every monument to 'review' for removal https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/founding-fathers-too-pelosi-says-every-monument-should-be-subject-to-review-for-removal
Πρωτοφανές: Ο ΟΗΕ τάσσεται ανοιχτά υπέρ των ANTIFA κι εναντίον της αμερικανικής κυβέρνησης https://www.pronews.gr/kosmos/diethnis-politiki/888955_protofanes-o-oie-topotheteitai-yper-ton-antifa-ki-enantion-tis
UN deletes tweet supporting Antifa after public backlash https://thepostmillennial.com/un-deletes-tweet-supporting-antifa-after-public-backlash
'Power to the people': Protesters plan to topple Emancipation Memorial Friday evening despite new protective fence https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/power-to-the-people-protesters-plan-to-topple-emancipation-memorial-friday-evening-despite-new-protective-fence
104 people SHOT & 5 KIDS DEAD over Father’s Day weekend in Chicago https://www.rt.com/usa/492620-chicago-shooting-record-fathers-week-end/
Three killed, 3 seriously wounded in UK stabbing rampage declared terrorist attack https://eu.redding.com/story/news/world/2020/06/21/three-killed-wounded-in-stabbing-declared-terrorist-attack/3232520001/
Raheem Kassam Suspended From Twitter For Sharing UK Terror Vid Where 3 White People Died https://thenationalpulse.com/news/kassam-banned-twitter/
Marion Maréchal Le Pen's controversial video about Black Lives Matter, English subtitles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhCn4LWtdyw&;feature=youtu.be
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