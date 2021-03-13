GLOBALISTS ESCALATING PLANS

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Sarah Westall joins Dave Hodges on his Common Sense Radio Show. We discuss my latest documentary, "Humanities Decision" and how globalists are escalating their plans. Hopefully you will watch the documentary and share it with others. Here is the link to the show page: https://sarahwestall.com/documentary-humanity-must-decide/
See my exclusive with Dave Hodges and other great guests on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform that has replaced Patreon)! Sign up at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
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See superior quality products including Truth Masks, "Finding Courage" movie bundle, C60 gel caps and DefyTime Telomere lengtheners at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Remember to use the current coupons mentioned in the show to save money!
MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio