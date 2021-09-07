© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophetic word for/ to Naftali Bennet
Follow
1
Share
Report
78 views • September 07, 2021
May this video would go also into religion/ spirituality, but I put it here into politics though it has very much also a spiritual level.
It's a Prophetic word, given on August 16th 18:30pm, 2021
A relative lengthy word pointing to Naftali Bennet, PM of Israel,
It starts out being a bit bold but Adonai is pointing to what he is doing,
and this is not in line with His will.
So He gives Bennet a little time to repent and turn from his crooked ways.
It's the question of a choice
The transcript is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-16-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, you may figure out how to give if the Holy Spirit led to give.
It's a Prophetic word, given on August 16th 18:30pm, 2021
A relative lengthy word pointing to Naftali Bennet, PM of Israel,
It starts out being a bit bold but Adonai is pointing to what he is doing,
and this is not in line with His will.
So He gives Bennet a little time to repent and turn from his crooked ways.
It's the question of a choice
The transcript is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-16-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, you may figure out how to give if the Holy Spirit led to give.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.