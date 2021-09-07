Prophetic word for/ to Naftali Bennet

May this video would go also into religion/ spirituality, but I put it here into politics though it has very much also a spiritual level.It's a Prophetic word, given on August 16th 18:30pm, 2021A relative lengthy word pointing to Naftali Bennet, PM of Israel,It starts out being a bit bold but Adonai is pointing to what he is doing,and this is not in line with His will.So He gives Bennet a little time to repent and turn from his crooked ways.It's the question of a choiceThe transcript is available as pdf to download:If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.If the paypal window shows up in German language, you may figure out how to give if the Holy Spirit led to give.