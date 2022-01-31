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PFIZER TEAMS UP WITH FDA TO RESIST RELEASING JAB SAFETY DATA TO THE PUBLIC
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71 views • January 31, 2022
FIRST THEY ASKED FOR 55 YEARS, THEN IT WAS 75 YEARS. THAT’S HOW MUCH TIME THE FDA SAID IT WOULD NEED TO RELEASE THE SAFETY DATA USED IN ITS DECISION TO APPROVE THE PFIZER VACCINE. THE FDA ASKED FOR 75 YEARS WHEN IT ONLY TOOK 108 DAYS FOR THEM TO REVIEW THE DATA. DR. AARON KHERIATY IS ONE WHO WAS INVOLVED IN THE FOIA REQUEST TO GET THE DATA FOR INDEPENDENT REVIEW. HE JOINS Kristi Leigh TO GIVE AN UPDATE ON THE ONGOING LITIGATION. HE ALSO EXPLAINS WHAT’S HAPPENING NOW AFTER BEING FIRED FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA IRVINE. DR. KHERIATY HAD SPENT ABOUT 15 YEARS THERE AS A PROFESSOR AND AS DIRECTOR OF THE MEDICAL ETHICS PROGRAM. HE WAS FIRED FOR DARING TO CHALLENGE THE UNIVERSITY’S VACCINE MANDATE. HE HAD REFUSED THE JAB AFTER BEING ABLE TO PROVE HE’D ACQUIRED NATURAL IMMUNITY.
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