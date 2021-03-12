Fixing Calgary - Cryptos

Calgary's downtown office vacancy rate could reach 'unseen territory' of 30% within 2 years, report saysThe office vacancy rate in downtown Calgary is sitting at just a notch below 27 per cent and is on track to reach an unprecedented 30 per cent within the next year to two years, according to a new market report released Monday."It now appears that Calgary's downtown will cross into unseen territory for a modern, major office market in Canada within the next 12-24 months," says the Avison Young Calgary Office Market Report for the fourth quarter of 2020.The report says that because of the combined impact of Alberta's economic downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of space put back into the leasing market in 2020 was higher than anticipated.Avison Young predicts that Calgary's "struggling and evolving" energy sector will continue to result in downtown office space becoming surplus to companies' needs in the coming year.In particular, it is expected that the recent merger of Husky with Cenovus will result in roughly 2,150 job losses — a 25 per cent reduction of the reformed company's 8,600-person workforce, the report says.Four downtown Calgary office buildings, including old Nexen tower, sit emptyWhile Calgary's downtown vacancy rate has improved ever so slightly from its 25.7 per cent high in 2017, there are four buildings in the core with no office tenants whatsoever.The most significant of the four is at 801 Seventh Avenue S.W. — formerly known as the Nexen building — which emptied out when Nexen moved all of its employees to The Bow building last year.It offers prospective tenants approximately 600,000 square feet of office space."That's actually quite unusual in any office market to see an entire major office building empty," said Susan Thompson, research manager for Avison Young.Is Cryptocurrency a Good Investment?It's possible to get filthy rich by investing in cryptocurrency. But you could also lose all your money. How can both of those things be true? Well, like most investments, crypto assets come with a host of risks but also vast potential rewards.Cryptocurrency is a good investment if you want to gain direct exposure to the demand for digital currency and the projects or businesses they facilitate.Several publicly traded companies can provide limited exposure to the cryptocurrency market, such as Square (NYSE:SQ), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), or CME Group (NASDAQ:CME). But those investments won't come with the same focus on a cryptocurrency or blockchain project as investing directly in a crypto asset.What happens when governments get into cryptocurrencyRussia is working on a government-run cryptocurrency. And they're not alone.Governments around the world — including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Venezuela, Estonia, Sweden, and Uruguay — are either actively working on some form of digital currency or exploring the topic.But don't expect a bunch of bitcoin clones. Governments have very different priorities, and decentralization — a main feature of most cryptocurrenices including bitcoin — doesn't tend to be one of them. In fact, government digital currencies could herald a new era of centralization, posing serious questions about privacy and the viability of true cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.Jason Kennedy is Defending Career Politicians v His Own PeopleJason Kennedy, the Premier of Alberta, Canada, has just totally reversed himself in what is being called a “rant” and has aligned himself with career politicians who do not represent the people or the future of Alberta. Previously, he admitted that the Great Reset was real. Now suddenly, it’s all a conspiracy theory. Someone really needs to ask him if Klaus Schwab sent him his book? I know that he sent his book to every world leader, governor/premier of every state or province, in every country around the world.