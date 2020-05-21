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American Medical Association is encouraging American doctors to overcount coronavirus deaths
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89 views • May 21, 2020
Hospitals Get Paid More ($13,000) to List Patients as COVID-19 and $39,000 if the Patient Goes on Ventilator.
AMA is encouraging American doctors to overcount coronavirus deaths across the US.
Originally uploaded on Apr 8, 2020 on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkMSEHmeaNQ&feature=youtu.be
MN Senator And Doctor: Hospitals Get Paid More To List Patients As COVID-19 And Three Times As Much If The Patient Goes On Ventilator:
http://www.womensystems.com/2020/04/huge-mn-senator-and-doctor-hospitals.html
AMA is encouraging American doctors to overcount coronavirus deaths across the US.
Originally uploaded on Apr 8, 2020 on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkMSEHmeaNQ&feature=youtu.be
MN Senator And Doctor: Hospitals Get Paid More To List Patients As COVID-19 And Three Times As Much If The Patient Goes On Ventilator:
http://www.womensystems.com/2020/04/huge-mn-senator-and-doctor-hospitals.html
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