911 A Prophetic Warning M.A.G.A. Babylon the Great The Pied piper you've been deceived "The Iron Fist States of America!" 11-17-24
DWP97048
DWP97048
250 views • 5 months ago

Mega Babylon the Great The Pied piper  you've been deceived "The Iron Fist States of America!" 11-17-24 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_P160D6aRA

Nov 17, 2024 “The Stasi States of America!” A Prophetic Warning By Pastor Benjamin Faircloth www.ignitedchurchlife.com


“America, you’ve sold your soul for peace and safety! You’ve

exchanged My Lordship for the ruling of a king! A man made in

My Image who speaks great words of pride, poisoned promises,

and enchantments of a carnal life! America, you’ve been fooled

once again. Know ye not that a leopard cannot change his spots,

yet out of your lust and deception, you’ve sold your soul for

another day in the lap of luxury! But I tell you this day, the mask

of deception is coming off and you are soon to see the Iron Fist of

totalitarianism, the spirit of anarchy will be released on your nation

and your government will initiate the flames that will burn without

resolve! Oh America, how far you have fallen! Your nakedness is

exposed for the world to see. Like Israel who runed away from

Me, you have turned from TRUTH and now you will believe a LIE!

To My Church, My Precious Bride, FEAR NOT! Hold fast to truth,

stay anchored in My Love and know that every storm that comes

across your nation, is not to destroy you, to be refine you!”


To watch or listen to this message got to

www.ignitedchurchlife.com or You Tube

Keywords
benjamin fairclothprophetic accelerationa prophetic warningmy bride will truly know my love for thembehold the days come for the revelation of the awe of your god
