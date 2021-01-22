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Why is BILL GATES Buying ALL the Farmland?
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63 views • January 22, 2021
Why is BILL GATES Buying ALL the Farmland?
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY-UU3bN4FkMILC-CMd8N5w
QUOTE ,, My dream is to become a farmer. Just a Bohemian guy pulling up his own sweet potatoes for dinner. Lenny Kravitz (Bill Gates)
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY-UU3bN4FkMILC-CMd8N5w
QUOTE ,, My dream is to become a farmer. Just a Bohemian guy pulling up his own sweet potatoes for dinner. Lenny Kravitz (Bill Gates)
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