03/22/2023 ABC News Australia: Australian defense officials host Chinese military delegation in Canberra. Australia and China have resumed official-level military talks for the first time in three years. The talks happen at a time when AUKUS puts forth a nuclear-powered submarine program, and the two countries can express their respective perspectives on the program. The two countries had regular military exchanges that were put on hold because of COVID. Although the semi-regular talks have resumed, it is difficult to say that relations between the two countries will return to pre-COVID levels.

03/22/2023 ABC新闻：澳国防官员在堪培拉接待中共军事代表团。澳中两国三年来首次恢复官方层面的军事会谈。会谈正值澳、英、美推进核动力潜艇计划之时，两国可以表达各自对该计划的立场。两国曾有定期的军事交流，后来因为COVID而搁置。虽然重启了半正式会谈，但很难说两国关系会因此恢复到COVID以前的水平。



