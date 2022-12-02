Create New Account
Dark Journalist & Catherine Austin Fitts CBDC Biometric Control Grid
What is happening
Published 18 hours ago |
 Nov 29, 2022
#CBDC #DarkJournalist DARK JOURNALIST BREAKTHROUGH INTERVIEW WITH FORMER ASST. HUD SECRETARY CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS: CBDC BIOMETRIC CONTROL GRID! DIGITAL CONCENTRATION CAMP: CBDC Former Assistant HUD Secretary Catherine Austin Fitts returns for a deep discussion with Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt and reveals how the Central Bankers have implemented a Worldwide surveillance and financial transaction infrastructure to harvest humanity physically, economically and spiritually. Catherine has been warning on the development of the Central Bank Digital Currency and its implications for loss of freedom. Today she'll go deep on how the crash of FTX is an op designed at the top of the money pyramid to bring in the new system. Support Dark Journalist Now! We are 100 Percent Independent and Supported by Viewers like YOU! You can make sure this important work continues by subscribing to Dark Journalist here: https://darkjournalist.com/s-subscribe.php

