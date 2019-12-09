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Abby Martin Gaza's fight for freedom needs global solidarity (MIRRORED)
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74 views • December 09, 2019
Abby Martin Gaza's fight for freedom needs global solidarity (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/hV6prKVkexk

Pushback with Aaron Maté

The Empire Files' Abby Martin and Mike Prysner discuss their new documentary "Gaza Fights For Freedom," a vivid account of the Great March of Return against the Israeli siege of Gaza, and the urgency of global solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

Guests: Abby Martin and Mike Prysner, co-creators of The Empire Files and co-directors of the documentary, Gaza Fights For Freedom.

Watch Gaza Fights For Freedom: https://gazafightsforfreedom.com/

Support Pushback at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/aaronmate
Pushback on Twitter: https://twitter.com/pushbackshow
Aaron Maté on Twitter: https://twitter.com/aaronjmate
Pushback on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2lu7MGQ
Pushback on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/pushbackshow
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Pushback on Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=465855
Find transcripts and more at https://thegrayzone.com/pushback

||| The Grayzone |||


Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone

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Keywords
freedomisraelpalestinegazaoccupationcatastropheblockadeal nakbasiege
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