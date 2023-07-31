Create New Account
Niagara Falls Police Try to Shut Down Circumcision Protest
Published 14 hours ago

On July 24, 2023 Niagara Falls Police Department threatened to arrest the Bloodstained men road crew for protesting in their city. It was day four of the 13 day New York state Circumcision Crisis Protests.

menrightscircumcision

