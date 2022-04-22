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YOUNG HEARTS 💔 [PT 16] MSM REPORT 769 ATHLETES COLLAPSE OVER PAST YEAR (IT'S JUST A COINCIDENCE..!)
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185 views • April 22, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT 16] MSM REPORT 769 ATHLETES COLLAPSE OVER PAST YEAR
(It's Just A Coincidence..!) https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok506CG7aF9s/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
Despite the damaging and completely failed injections against Covid,
a lot of mandates still remain and the death program pushes ahead...
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
checkur6 productions @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/checkur6/
================
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PARTS 01-10] Compilation
VACCINE MURDERED by Career POLITICIANS / MEDIA Complicit !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PqkLBotuCxxV/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT 11] AS INJURIES INCREASE... SO DOES THE COVER UP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NBaxzEXZthCa/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 12] ON THE WORLD STAGE. MSM IN DAMAGE CONTROL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Up1VqtRjyX4i/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 13] COV INJECT INJURIES & DEATHS - IT'S CARNAGE !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWZAmRDYg6gL/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 14] JAB DEATHS CONTINUE - DISTRACTIONS
“LOOK AT THE WAR! "FORGET THE POISON!” https://www.bitchute.com/video/rm38fS0O0tZr/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 15] JABSCENE DEATHS CONTINUE - CARDIAC BLOWS
AND ON IT GOES..! https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JK5Cz1gVoYg/
-------------------------
ATHLETES’ HEARTS FAILING 💔 [MAR 2021 to JAN 2022] Documented TIMELINE by Month
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wrxZH9fCzzjU/
-------------------------
A YEAR OF ATHLETES COLLAPSING 💔 (769 SPORTS RELATED INCIDENCES) 💔 TO MARCH 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTJNim6zV8SN/
================
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/06/russia-distraction-from-fact-covid-jabs-cause-vaids/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/23/gov-canada-data-triple-vaccinated-5x-likely-die-covid/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/24/uk-gov-data-92-percent-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/25/theyre-using-d-n-r-to-turn-hospitals-into-death-camps/
https://www.survivethenews.com/repeated-covid-vaccinations-compromise-bodys-natural-ability-to-fend-off-disease-resulting-in-vaids/
https://america.cgtn.com/2022/02/13/moderna-begins-human-clinical-trials-for-mrna-hiv-vaccine
https://www.eurasiareview.com/16032022-the-depopulation-blueprint-viruses-vaccines-vaids-and-wwiii-oped/
https://anti-empire.com/climate-change-at-work-3-so
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-yes-its-a-killer-vaccine-michel-chossudovsky/5755179
===============
METALLIC CONTAMINATION(S) found in VECTOR; mRNA COVID-19 ”vaccines” (Preliminary Report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LBOn4AQiV8Qc/
PFIZER ADVERSE PHARMAKEIA https://www.bitchute.com/video/zFvhyM7C0M29/
The SYSTEM Is BABYLON, STILL In CONTROL, HELL On EARTH The GOAL
(ALAN WATT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5p2lwhrfPuS9/
BABYLON MINOR #01 (CONVID, MINIONS; MURDERS BY DECEPTIONS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcnLJVKr4hYr/
The WHO... as a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwRcJNusEB
She 'BLINDED' Me With "SCIENCE" ('Safe' & "Effective")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Xben92D2jRn/
COVID INJECT LINKED TO EXPLODING "HIV" (AIDS=VAIDS) INFECTIONS ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tODW0Zox0iVJ/
'INOCULATED' against COVID-19 likely to develop AIDS (Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KZzcNHiYxdC9/
COVID VAXXED Are Developing A.I.D.S. (Oiln Live Reports)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AiNA4hatoZ4K/
The CAUSE of ALL DISEASES [PT. 01 & PT. 02]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nn5DdNlx1Ng5/
TAGGED, TRACKED, TRACED & OWNED! ( INJECTED into You FOREVER!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dpY3XCASz6yR/
ARE EMF/5G WEAPON SYSTEMS EXTERMINATING HUMANITY ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eND3GPoBkb88/
POPULATED AREAS Being EXPOSED to HIGH Levels of NON-IONIZING RADIATION
(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes) https://www.bitchute.com/video/LlC4c7IgGSTy/
'VIRUSES, ISOLATION, CONTAGION, WHACKSINES, (M)AIDS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n4On1U0AZFy8/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna, ENG. Trans.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv
PFIZER COVID INJECT (GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS)
(La Quinta Columna; FINAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
COVID INJECT: THE MORTALITY BOMB (Craig Paardekooper)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hd85praYInOs/
GRAPHENE ... GEORGIA GUIDESTONE DREAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES [PT.02]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KgDSVTcrBCWF/
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CONOLOGY (Alan Watt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mbnaSbKKFGU/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT 16] MSM REPORT 769 ATHLETES COLLAPSE OVER PAST YEAR
(It's Just A Coincidence..!) https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok506CG7aF9s/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
Despite the damaging and completely failed injections against Covid,
a lot of mandates still remain and the death program pushes ahead...
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
checkur6 productions @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/checkur6/
================
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PARTS 01-10] Compilation
VACCINE MURDERED by Career POLITICIANS / MEDIA Complicit !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PqkLBotuCxxV/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT 11] AS INJURIES INCREASE... SO DOES THE COVER UP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NBaxzEXZthCa/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 12] ON THE WORLD STAGE. MSM IN DAMAGE CONTROL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Up1VqtRjyX4i/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 13] COV INJECT INJURIES & DEATHS - IT'S CARNAGE !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWZAmRDYg6gL/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 14] JAB DEATHS CONTINUE - DISTRACTIONS
“LOOK AT THE WAR! "FORGET THE POISON!” https://www.bitchute.com/video/rm38fS0O0tZr/
-------------------------
YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [PT. 15] JABSCENE DEATHS CONTINUE - CARDIAC BLOWS
AND ON IT GOES..! https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JK5Cz1gVoYg/
-------------------------
ATHLETES’ HEARTS FAILING 💔 [MAR 2021 to JAN 2022] Documented TIMELINE by Month
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wrxZH9fCzzjU/
-------------------------
A YEAR OF ATHLETES COLLAPSING 💔 (769 SPORTS RELATED INCIDENCES) 💔 TO MARCH 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTJNim6zV8SN/
================
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/06/russia-distraction-from-fact-covid-jabs-cause-vaids/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/23/gov-canada-data-triple-vaccinated-5x-likely-die-covid/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/24/uk-gov-data-92-percent-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/25/theyre-using-d-n-r-to-turn-hospitals-into-death-camps/
https://www.survivethenews.com/repeated-covid-vaccinations-compromise-bodys-natural-ability-to-fend-off-disease-resulting-in-vaids/
https://america.cgtn.com/2022/02/13/moderna-begins-human-clinical-trials-for-mrna-hiv-vaccine
https://www.eurasiareview.com/16032022-the-depopulation-blueprint-viruses-vaccines-vaids-and-wwiii-oped/
https://anti-empire.com/climate-change-at-work-3-so
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-yes-its-a-killer-vaccine-michel-chossudovsky/5755179
===============
METALLIC CONTAMINATION(S) found in VECTOR; mRNA COVID-19 ”vaccines” (Preliminary Report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LBOn4AQiV8Qc/
PFIZER ADVERSE PHARMAKEIA https://www.bitchute.com/video/zFvhyM7C0M29/
The SYSTEM Is BABYLON, STILL In CONTROL, HELL On EARTH The GOAL
(ALAN WATT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5p2lwhrfPuS9/
BABYLON MINOR #01 (CONVID, MINIONS; MURDERS BY DECEPTIONS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcnLJVKr4hYr/
The WHO... as a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwRcJNusEB
She 'BLINDED' Me With "SCIENCE" ('Safe' & "Effective")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Xben92D2jRn/
COVID INJECT LINKED TO EXPLODING "HIV" (AIDS=VAIDS) INFECTIONS ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tODW0Zox0iVJ/
'INOCULATED' against COVID-19 likely to develop AIDS (Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KZzcNHiYxdC9/
COVID VAXXED Are Developing A.I.D.S. (Oiln Live Reports)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AiNA4hatoZ4K/
The CAUSE of ALL DISEASES [PT. 01 & PT. 02]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nn5DdNlx1Ng5/
TAGGED, TRACKED, TRACED & OWNED! ( INJECTED into You FOREVER!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dpY3XCASz6yR/
ARE EMF/5G WEAPON SYSTEMS EXTERMINATING HUMANITY ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eND3GPoBkb88/
POPULATED AREAS Being EXPOSED to HIGH Levels of NON-IONIZING RADIATION
(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes) https://www.bitchute.com/video/LlC4c7IgGSTy/
'VIRUSES, ISOLATION, CONTAGION, WHACKSINES, (M)AIDS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n4On1U0AZFy8/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna, ENG. Trans.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv
PFIZER COVID INJECT (GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS)
(La Quinta Columna; FINAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
COVID INJECT: THE MORTALITY BOMB (Craig Paardekooper)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hd85praYInOs/
GRAPHENE ... GEORGIA GUIDESTONE DREAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES [PT.02]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KgDSVTcrBCWF/
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CONOLOGY (Alan Watt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mbnaSbKKFGU/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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