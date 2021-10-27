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Weekly Planetary Healing and Global Peace Meditation
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20 views • October 27, 2021
Welcome to this very powerful weekly group planetary healing and global Peace Meditation!
We synch up here every Friday at @ 2:00 pm CST. Thank you for joining us!
Today, as we connect with the consciousness of Mother Earth, we will partner with Gaia. We will link up by using our intention for the greater good of all, for accomplishing Planetary Healing and Global Peace.
SIGN UP FOR A FREE QUANTUM HEALING!
Check out our interactive workshops!
Official Website: http://missionascension.com
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP https://www.facebook.com/groups/missi...
Support via Donation:
https://tinyurl.com/3zm6puh5
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We synch up here every Friday at @ 2:00 pm CST. Thank you for joining us!
Today, as we connect with the consciousness of Mother Earth, we will partner with Gaia. We will link up by using our intention for the greater good of all, for accomplishing Planetary Healing and Global Peace.
SIGN UP FOR A FREE QUANTUM HEALING!
Check out our interactive workshops!
Official Website: http://missionascension.com
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP https://www.facebook.com/groups/missi...
Support via Donation:
https://tinyurl.com/3zm6puh5
Cash App $michelemagic
Where to find Us:
Please share, like and subscribe!
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/drv3fadw
Bitchute: https://tinyurl.com/6rvvk63w
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/yd6wzjw5
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/34f3yhah
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/yjedfhn6
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/m4apxzm2
Dogecoin: DDVkV2QJMV28kaSCcFhgmFMDrpLWkJ8ENq
ETH: 0x2DaB09B15e8903c37E0118ef38b7062dF0c9976a
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