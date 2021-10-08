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Naming Deep State Assets with Maria Zack and Alexandra Bruce
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202 views • October 08, 2021
In this episode of "Making Sense of the Madness" Sean Morgan analyzes the latest breaking news including why China wants to invade Taiwan. Then Sean interviews Maria Zach about her election integrity efforts and the structure of the Deep State blackmail system. Alexandra Bruce shares her latest research related to the Scamdemic and an analysis of Clif High's recent interviews about future financial events.
Maria Zach: https://nationsinaction.org/
Alexandra Bruce: https://ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
Maria Zach: https://nationsinaction.org/
Alexandra Bruce: https://ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
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