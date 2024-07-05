© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Foci of escalation in Africa, July 1-4
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «In the future, we will see more and more activity of large corporations in the development of African resources, which diligently try to hide behind the information noise around military and political events»