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Beto Want Your Guns | Making Sense of the Madness
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31 views • June 02, 2022
Beto O'Rourke CAUGHT admitting he wants to confiscate guns!
After flip-flopping on the issue publicly Beto has finally admitted to wanting to confiscate all AR-15s and AK-47s.
Claiming they are “weapons of War” Beto wants to remove the 2nd amendment and trample the God-given rights of the American people.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3NheYhI
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
After flip-flopping on the issue publicly Beto has finally admitted to wanting to confiscate all AR-15s and AK-47s.
Claiming they are “weapons of War” Beto wants to remove the 2nd amendment and trample the God-given rights of the American people.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3NheYhI
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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