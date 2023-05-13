Create New Account
NY Times, CNN, + Mainstream Media FAIL to Report about Biden Crime Family Evidence, Hunter Laptop
Recharge Freedom
The New York Times, MSNBC, CNN, and the rest of the mainstream media side of Fox News, is failing to cover evidence that Republicans produced about the Biden crime family syndicate that reaped millions of dollars from China, along with all of the Intel being produced that the Hunter Biden laptop story being "Russian disinformation" was produced to help Joe Biden win.The media is the enemy of the people, as Donald Trump proclaimed, this just is further evidence of it.


cnncorruptiondnccianew york timesfox newsjohn brennanjoe bidenhunter bidenjim jordandisinformationus politicsmain stream mediapfizerbiden crime familyhunter biden laptopbought and paid for

