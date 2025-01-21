Dr Mike Yeadon talks to Charles Malet of UKColumn.

In December 2020, Drs Mike Yeadon and Wolfgang Wodarg wrote to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to petition for a stay of action, concerning the clinical trials for the drugs which were referred to as ‘Covid vaccines’. The EMA disregarded it, and Mike Yeadon believes that the subsequent rollout of these injections is directly related to widespread illness, death, and infertility.

Mike goes on to explain why the design and sales of such drugs is entirely reliant upon the premise of contagious illness. His examination of the subject has led him to refute, entirely, the hypothesis offered by germ theory. Since speaking out in 2020, he has been censored and besmirched by the Establishment and mainstream media alike. His many interviews with alternative and independent media channels are best summarised in his Silver Bullet video.