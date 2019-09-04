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When Forever Ends by Forever's End ™ - Lyrics On Screen! ( LIVE RECORDED DIY VIDEO )
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62 views • September 04, 2019
"You Never Know When Your Time Comes. Don't act like it's the first day of the rest of your life. Learn from the past & Live Life like it's Your Last Day on Earth! It might be & that goes for all."~M
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