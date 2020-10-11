© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pro-Cop Demonstrator Shot and Killed at Denver Rally, Police Investigating as a Homicide
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • October 11, 2020
#BREAKINGNEWS #JUSTIN
A Pro-Cop Demonstrator Shot and Killed at Denver Rally.
Source: https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1315090249404485633?s=20
Source: https://www.westernjournal.com/pro-cop-demonstrator-shot-killed-denver-rally-police-investigating-homicide/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=WJBreaking&utm_campaign=breaking&utm_content=western-journal&ats_es=05944773476cad65ed92cf344365157b
Important context: man in “Black Guns Matter” shirt urges conservatives to mace him. “F*ck around and find out,” he says. Another alleged* man shoots a alleged* victim off screen during the altercation.
A Pro-Cop Demonstrator Shot and Killed at Denver Rally.
Source: https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1315090249404485633?s=20
Source: https://www.westernjournal.com/pro-cop-demonstrator-shot-killed-denver-rally-police-investigating-homicide/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=WJBreaking&utm_campaign=breaking&utm_content=western-journal&ats_es=05944773476cad65ed92cf344365157b
Important context: man in “Black Guns Matter” shirt urges conservatives to mace him. “F*ck around and find out,” he says. Another alleged* man shoots a alleged* victim off screen during the altercation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.