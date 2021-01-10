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The Vice President of Treason: How Mike Pence (With Paul Ryan in 2016) Plotted To Assassinate and Now Undermine President Donald J Trump
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1903 views • January 10, 2021
Mike Pence is a two faced Traitor that is owned by the Deep State who put him on Trump's Ticket to either rat him out or take him out all together. Him, Paul Ryan and the GOP even discussed assassinating Trump back before the 2016 Election just so Pence could run against Hillary. As you will see they aborted that plan, so Pence did the next best thing and became a spy for the Deep State and ratted Trump out for the next four years. Pence needs to be put on Trial for Treason and hung in GITMO. Lin Wood was correct in calling out Pence as a rat and pedophile. Too bad he was corrupted by Epstein's Sex Tapes. Time will tell. Good riddance.
The only time that Mike Pence ever really showed his anger with Donald Trump was when the media leaked the Bobby Bush Motor Home tapes where Trump his heard talking smack about a ladies private parts. Karen Pence was so mad that she told Mike that she wanted him off Trump's 'Ticket' as V.P. This is when the plot to run Pence as President and Ryan as V.P. was born. On October 9, 2016 Trump did very well in the debate and never dropped out. Pence stayed with Trump and a month later they were on to four years. However, Pence was very compromised and he was and is owned by the Deep State. Lin Wood is not blowing 'hot air'. Let's hear what my dead Super Soldier Friend Tory Smith said about Karen Pence.
Related videos:
Mirrored from The Intercept YouTube Channel: "The Danger of President Mike Pence"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHuAySPFAdU
This interview originally aired on October 25, 2017.
Dark Outpost on BitChute
15.24-20.17
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EliKPoTRpx7s/
Related links:
https://ballotpedia.org/Republican_National_Convention_rules,_2012?gclid=CJH1qoO3p84CFY08gQodnE4F6A
https://noqreport.com/2021/01/04/lin-wood-bombshell-sex-trafficking-blackmail-and-pure-evil-afoot/
https://pence-ryan2016.squarespace.com/
https://nationalfile.com/original-sin-mike-pence-wanted-to-backstab-trump-become-republican-nominee-in-2016/
https://qanonpress.wordpress.com/2019/03/19/rule-no-9-and-the-mike-pence-envelope/
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1052477212635619328.html
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https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
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The only time that Mike Pence ever really showed his anger with Donald Trump was when the media leaked the Bobby Bush Motor Home tapes where Trump his heard talking smack about a ladies private parts. Karen Pence was so mad that she told Mike that she wanted him off Trump's 'Ticket' as V.P. This is when the plot to run Pence as President and Ryan as V.P. was born. On October 9, 2016 Trump did very well in the debate and never dropped out. Pence stayed with Trump and a month later they were on to four years. However, Pence was very compromised and he was and is owned by the Deep State. Lin Wood is not blowing 'hot air'. Let's hear what my dead Super Soldier Friend Tory Smith said about Karen Pence.
Related videos:
Mirrored from The Intercept YouTube Channel: "The Danger of President Mike Pence"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHuAySPFAdU
This interview originally aired on October 25, 2017.
Dark Outpost on BitChute
15.24-20.17
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EliKPoTRpx7s/
Related links:
https://ballotpedia.org/Republican_National_Convention_rules,_2012?gclid=CJH1qoO3p84CFY08gQodnE4F6A
https://noqreport.com/2021/01/04/lin-wood-bombshell-sex-trafficking-blackmail-and-pure-evil-afoot/
https://pence-ryan2016.squarespace.com/
https://nationalfile.com/original-sin-mike-pence-wanted-to-backstab-trump-become-republican-nominee-in-2016/
https://qanonpress.wordpress.com/2019/03/19/rule-no-9-and-the-mike-pence-envelope/
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1052477212635619328.html
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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