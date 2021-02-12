The Death of Capitol Hill Cop Brian Sicknick is Another Deep Fake - Now CNN is Telling Us He Died From 'Bear Spray

When the mainstream media reported that five people had died during the January 6th 'Insurrection' (that word makes me laugh) they mentioned that two people had heart attacks, one girl may have been crushed to death, another girl was shot by a Chuck Schumar body-double and we heard that a Capitol Hill cop was killed by the rioters when he was attacked with a fire extinguisher and beaten to death. The media (headed by CNN) told the world that the raging Trump protesters were relentless in attacking the poor 42 year old cop. That sounded over the top to me. Great thing that Revolver.com has been following up on this and with the help of war room Pandemic have questioned this and now the spin doctors at CNN are pulling the dead by fire extinguisher story and are telling the world that Sicknick died from being hit with 'Bear Spray' and apparently having a seizure. Sicknick's family is demanding answers and in the meantime Sicknick's body has been cremated and there was an autopsy done (no blunt force drama) and authorities have not given out the case of death. Leaving everyone - including CNN - to speculate at the cause of Sicknick's death. Just more psyops being played out by the Spin Doctors.Related Links and Videos:URGENT NOTICE: WHY DONALD TRUMP NEEDS TO PLAY THIS VIDEO @ HIS IMPEACHMENT 2.0 HEARING@GlobalAgendaWar Room PandemicEpisode 719MAGA Blood Libel: Why Are They Hiding The Medical Report? (Revolver)Daniel BeattieNew video helping investigators in search for suspects in US Capitol police officer's deathFederal investigators are looking into whether bear spray caused Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick's death“This Political Climate Got My Brother Killed”: Officer Brian Sicknick Died Defending the Capitol. His Family Waits for Answers.Global Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app