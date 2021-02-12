BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Death of Capitol Hill Cop Brian Sicknick is Another Deep Fake - Now CNN is Telling Us He Died From 'Bear Spray
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • February 12, 2021
When the mainstream media reported that five people had died during the January 6th 'Insurrection' (that word makes me laugh) they mentioned that two people had heart attacks, one girl may have been crushed to death, another girl was shot by a Chuck Schumar body-double and we heard that a Capitol Hill cop was killed by the rioters when he was attacked with a fire extinguisher and beaten to death. The media (headed by CNN) told the world that the raging Trump protesters were relentless in attacking the poor 42 year old cop. That sounded over the top to me. Great thing that Revolver.com has been following up on this and with the help of war room Pandemic have questioned this and now the spin doctors at CNN are pulling the dead by fire extinguisher story and are telling the world that Sicknick died from being hit with 'Bear Spray' and apparently having a seizure. Sicknick's family is demanding answers and in the meantime Sicknick's body has been cremated and there was an autopsy done (no blunt force drama) and authorities have not given out the case of death. Leaving everyone - including CNN - to speculate at the cause of Sicknick's death. Just more psyops being played out by the Spin Doctors.

Related Links and Videos:

URGENT NOTICE: WHY DONALD TRUMP NEEDS TO PLAY THIS VIDEO @ HIS IMPEACHMENT 2.0 HEARING
@GlobalAgenda
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JJ4jifiMy2ki/

War Room Pandemic
Episode 719
https://rumble.com/embed/vb44un/?pub=et9v9

https://rumble.com/embed/vb48rh/?pub=et9v9

MAGA Blood Libel: Why Are They Hiding The Medical Report? (Revolver)
Daniel Beattie
https://www.revolver.news/2021/02/maga-blood-libel-why-are-they-hiding-the-medical-report/

New video helping investigators in search for suspects in US Capitol police officer's death
https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/10/politics/brian-sicknick-investigation/index.html

Federal investigators are looking into whether bear spray caused Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick's death
https://www.insider.com/capitol-police-brian-sicknick-death-investigators-looking-into-bear-spray-2021-2

“This Political Climate Got My Brother Killed”: Officer Brian Sicknick Died Defending the Capitol. His Family Waits for Answers.
https://www.propublica.org/article/officer-brian-sicknick-capitol


Global Agenda on Social Media

GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda

Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/

GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ

Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda

Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
falseflagrevolverdeepfakewarroompandemiccapitolriotbriansicknickbearspray
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

Belle Carter
DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 &#8220;Likely Noncitizens&#8221;

DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 “Likely Noncitizens”

Douglas Harrington
Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Belle Carter
Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Mike Adams
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy