JOE BIDEN LEAKED SECRET PHONE CALL TO UKRAINE PRESIDENT.

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NFGmedia aims to report on and share valuable information,without censorship. We feel people are perfectly capable of making their own decisions, about what news they want to receive and how they feel about it. Sharing is caring after all right? Various topics here, but ultimately stuff to educate,empower and uplift.. A media outlet driven by the desire to inform people of TRUTH and LOVE.
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