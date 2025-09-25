"TAKE THE A.D.E. TRAIN!!"

Contemplating getting on a Train? It's always wise to determine its destination, BEFORE boarding'! Right?? Two trains, clearly going in opposite directions. (Which one would you want your children to board??)

This parody rewrite of a Song written by Duke Wellington and Billy Stranhorn (1939) "Take The A Train" and sung by MASHAY sets the stage for a reckoning between simply going along with "what we are told" vs. taking the time and thinking required to actually "get where we really want to go"!

As a 9-year old child, I was placed on a train by someone I trusted.

En route, I discovered that the train was bound for a destination more than 400 miles away from the intended location. Once learning a valuable lesson, more than half a century later, that traumatic experience inspired this video and became a perfect metaphor for what occurred in the world in 2021. This horrific period proved to be a proverbial "fork in the road" for our society.

Billions had blindly trusted those relied upon, to "direct" and protect The People - resulting in so many later, finding they had boarded the wrong train! A greater demonstration of courage and critical-thinking will serve us much better in the future! Hopefully, we've now learned...it's always wise to determine a train's destination, BEFORE boarding!