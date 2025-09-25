"TAKE THE A.D.E. TRAIN!!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Contemplating getting on a Train? It's always wise to determine its destination, BEFORE boarding'! Right?? Two trains, clearly going in opposite directions. (Which one would you want your children to board??)
This parody rewrite of a Song written by Duke Wellington and Billy Stranhorn (1939) "Take The A Train" and sung by MASHAY sets the stage for a reckoning between simply going along with "what we are told" vs. taking the time and thinking required to actually "get where we really want to go"!
As a 9-year old child, I was placed on a train by someone I trusted.
En route, I discovered that the train was bound for a destination more than 400 miles away from the intended location. Once learning a valuable lesson, more than half a century later, that traumatic experience inspired this video and became a perfect metaphor for what occurred in the world in 2021. This horrific period proved to be a proverbial "fork in the road" for our society.
Billions had blindly trusted those relied upon, to "direct" and protect The People - resulting in so many later, finding they had boarded the wrong train! A greater demonstration of courage and critical-thinking will serve us much better in the future! Hopefully, we've now learned...it's always wise to determine a train's destination, BEFORE boarding!