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Once Were The Living - Part 1
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54 views • February 12, 2022
Once Were the Living..the story of the 4th Industrial modified reset man. What's been put up your nose in nano dust "test swabs" and in your mRNA, 4th Industrial Revolution, Great Reset, how the nano dust tech works, it's all in there.
Spacebusters
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
Spacebusters
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
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