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Howard Stern used to be incredibly brave and courageous. But now, he's become a coward.
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102 views • January 23, 2022
Howard Stern used to be this hardcore, edgy guy. If you were looking for someone who bucked the system and went rogue, Howard was your guy.
He was a fighter for free speech and was actually fired several times for standing up for the First Amendment.
Howard was brave and courageous.
But that man no longer exists.
He was a fighter for free speech and was actually fired several times for standing up for the First Amendment.
Howard was brave and courageous.
But that man no longer exists.
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