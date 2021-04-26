Trumps of Revelation & Revelation Signs Part 1

PDF of time/signs chart from video https://www.hiswordheals.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/ExpandedTimeChart2.pdf
- Part 1 is an introduction to this series and begins with the 5th through 7th seals of Revelation. We have a previous video which deals with the first 4 seals of Revelation, the Four Horsemen of Revelation which you can watch by going to our website at https://www.hiswordheals.com/blogs
You can also sign up there for our email list and we'll let you know as soon as each of the next videos in this series is available. This series is a simplified and streamline multi-part version of our original 2 hour video released in early 2019 which you can also watch in full at our website. The more time that has passed since early 2019 the more relevant and accurate this video appears to be. Also please become a subscriber to our new Brighteon Channel called His Word Heals! https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hestillheals
and share it with your friends on social media. Help us to blow the shofar!