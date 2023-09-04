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WHY? No Justice & Obvious Crimes: Private Immunity Agreements Congress can Stop w/ Corey Lynn
Sarah Westall
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34 views • September 04, 2023



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Journalist Corey Lynn rejoins the program to discuss the immunity agreements NGOs and Private Organizations have. These congressionally granted immunity agreements allow them to operate above the law without any ability for citizens to find justice for any wrong doing. Worse, Congress could stop this. Learn this and more in today's show. Follow Corey Lynn at https://CoreysDigs.com


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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy