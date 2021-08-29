© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some Wise Words for Parents and Patriots
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 29, 2021
This unedited clip features a well known BBC personality speaking candidly about the threat of natural parental rights for care of their children being removed. I found the video embedded on a forum so I've no idea who the YT channel was.but the title was "Neil Oliver The West is firmly in the grip, not of a virus, but of delusional madness".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.