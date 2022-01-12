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Judgment is Falling on America Part 1 - Visions of Nuclear Attacks on America
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61 views • January 12, 2022
In this video, I talk about visions of nuclear attacks on America. God's judgment is coming to America - we are no longer under His blessing. Are you ready??? This is a video about making sure your heart is right (even if you think it is....sometimes we're wrong) and how to tell if it's right or not. This is Pt. 1 of a 2 part series.
God bless you.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
God bless you.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
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