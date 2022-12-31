Create New Account
How to Read the Bible - Unlocking Prophecy Part 3 - Mackenzie Drebit
Did God give instructions on how to read the Bible? What does the Bible say about interpreting Scripture? What rules did Adventist pioneers discover in the Word of God itself? Find out how to identify the correct interpretation of symbolism in Revelation, how to know when to interpret a thing as literal or figurative, and how to discover the meaning of a figure, and more! MacKenzie Drebit demonstrates how to apply the rules in an old-fashioned Bible study of Revelation 9.


