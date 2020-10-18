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Paris protest against curfew (couvre-feu) (17.10.2020)
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25 views • October 18, 2020
The first night of curfew in Paris started with a protest against the new regulations imposed on the people.
This video is a clip from the original live coverage by Rémy Buisine for Brut.: https://www.facebook.com/1757782394471400/videos/408318370163328
This video is a clip from the original live coverage by Rémy Buisine for Brut.: https://www.facebook.com/1757782394471400/videos/408318370163328
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