Bizzaro Biden Emerges Juiced To The Gills

Bowne Report

The spectacle lingering in the White House known as far as anyone can tell as Joe Biden, apparently rarely blinks as humans do. On average, most people blink around 15 to 20 times each minute. In Biden's recent 11 minute speech, he blinked 6 times. Biden is surrounded by an administration that speaks just as bizarrely and alien as he does. Throwing human concerns like due process,liberty, and reason to the wind in favor of an accelerating oncoming agenda hell bent on dominating the human species by 2025.

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