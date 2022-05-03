Mel K & Pharma Analyst Whistleblower Karen Kingston On Government Sanctioned Mind Control 5-2-22

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The Mel K Show
Please learn more and support Karen Kingston here:
https://karenkingston.net
www.themelkshow.com
Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!
If you value our work and have extra resources, please consider helping to support the show.
The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/
Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/
Another way to get involved is to come meet Mel and many amazing patriots at our upcoming in person speaking events. Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you.
https://themelkshow.com/events/
Sarasota, FL - May 7 (Child Sex Trafficking Awareness Event by www.SkippyDeeDooDah.com)
Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13-14 (Reawaken America Tour)
Virginia Beach, VA - July 8-9 (Reawaken America Tour)
Rochester, NY August 12-13 (Reawaken America Tour)
Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!
Website (Main Coms Hub)
www.TheMelKShow.com
Video Platform - Subscription
https://www.themelkshow.tv
Rumble (Video) - The Mel K Show
https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow
Bitchute (Video) - Melk.News/Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Iw2kiviwZpwx/
Podbean (Podcast)
https://themelkshow.podbean.com/
TRUTH Social
https://truthsocial.com/@themelkshow
Gab (Social Media)
https://gab.com/MelKShow
GETTR (Social Media)
https://www.gettr.com/user/themelkshow
Telegram (Social App)
The Mel K Show Group - https://t.me/themelkshowgroup
The Mel K Show Channel - https://t.me/themelkshowchannel
The Mel K Show Mailing Address
1040 First Avenue #367
New York, NY 10022
If you are interested to explore investing in precious metals please contact below and mention MelK for special offers:
Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange
Buy Gold & Silver
https://themelkshow.com/gold/
Speak with Gold Expert Andrew Sorchini…Tell Him Mel K Sent You!
Support Patriots With MyPillow
Go to www.MyPillow.com Use offer code “MelK” to support both MyPillow and The Mel K Show
Mel K Superfoods
The Mel K Superfoods program is a new path that has all the things you need: structure, ease, and it’ll give me my energy, focus, skin and drive back. Use My Referral Code: MELKWELLNESS and Save Over $100 off retail today!
www.MelKSuperfoods.com
HempWorx
The #1 selling CBD brand. Offering cutting edge products that run the gamut from CBD oils and other hemp products to essential oils in our Mantra Brand, MDC Daily Sprays which are Vitamin and Herb combination sprays/
https://themelkshow.com/my-daily-choice/
Dr. Zelenko Immunity Protocol - Z-Stack Life
Zstack is a specially formulated supplement that includes Zinc, Quercetin, Vitamin C and Vitamin D. Formulated by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko the world renowned doctor that President Trump credited with his successful early treatment protocol and his decision to take hydroxychloroquine.
https://zstacklife.com/MelK
Dr. Mark Sherwood. Take care of your health with Dr. Mark Sherwood and his team at Functional Medical Institute. Download the free e-book to develop physical and emotional resiliency www.Sherwood.tv/melk
Dr. Stella Immanuel, MD. Consult with a renowned healthcare provider!
Offering Telehealth Services & Supplements. Use offer code ‘MelK’ for 5% Off
https://bit.ly/MelKDrStellaMD
EMP Shield
EMP Shield is designed to protect an entire home from lightning, solar flare (coronal mass ejection), power surges, and an electromagnetic pulse. Use promo code MelK
https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=melk
Great Offers on Satellite Phones
Satellite phones provide voice, SMS, and data services anywhere on the Earth and you don’t have to rely on cell phone networks.
www.melkphone.com
The Tuttle Twins
Are Your Kids Being Brainwashed? The Tuttle Twins children’s books help you teach your kids how the world really works…These are the only books that help children develop critical thinking skills about real-world concepts.
https://tuttletwins.com/ref/kknudsen%2540themelkshow.com
The Commander’s Artist
‘Commander’s Artist’ is the name attributed to Michael Marrone, a graphic illustrator and general artist, who provided the Trump campaign with high quality meme work to help get him elected.
Save 10% Promo Code: MelK
https://thecommandersartist.com
Propaganda Exposed - 8 Part Docuseries.
The Truth About Health Freedom & Big Pharma. This is the most important docu-series Charlene & Ty Bollinger (founders of The Truth About Cancer®) have ever created. In total, over 50 health and freedom experts will be highlighted in this “one of a kind” docu-series.
https://go.propaganda-exposed.com/melk/?a_bid=f9f117e3&;a_aid=626588c2589da