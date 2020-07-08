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Silver Bullet for Covid - Dr. Richard Bartlett | ACWT Interview July 2,.20
Ray Songtree
Ray Songtree
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69 views • July 08, 2020
Dr. Richard Bartlett announces successful covid treatment. He cites Taiwan, with 24 million people and only 7 total deaths. He has treated very high risk people successfully. With just one treatment they report relief. It is a generic inexpensive inhaled steroid used for decades for asthmatic people.
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covid treatmentcovid therapycovid alternative treatment
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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