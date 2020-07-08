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Silver Bullet for Covid - Dr. Richard Bartlett | ACWT Interview July 2,.20
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69 views • July 08, 2020
Dr. Richard Bartlett announces successful covid treatment. He cites Taiwan, with 24 million people and only 7 total deaths. He has treated very high risk people successfully. With just one treatment they report relief. It is a generic inexpensive inhaled steroid used for decades for asthmatic people.
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