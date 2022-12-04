Create New Account
«Ο Κασιδιάρης έρχεται με φόρα στην βουλή...»
askitis
Published Yesterday

"Όλοι οι συστηματικοί παράγοντες παραδέχονται αγανακτισμένοι και δακρυσμένοι, ότι το Εθνικό Κόμμα ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ έρχεται με σαρωτικά ποσοστά και διεμβολίζει ολόκληρο το πολιτικό σύστημα. Στο δεύτερο μέρος της εκπομπής, παρακολουθήστε τη μαχητική συνέντευξη του Ηλία Κασιδιάρη στο ράδιο Αλμωπία, για τη Μακεδονία μας και όλες τις εξελίξεις μετά την προδοτική απόφαση αναγνώρισης Σκοπιανής ΜΚΟ για την ψευτομακεδονική γλώσσα. "

Αναμετάδοση από το κανάλι https://www.youtube.com/@Ilias_Kasidiaris

