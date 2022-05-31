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The Jury In My Mind trailer
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35 views • May 31, 2022
A trailer for a trailer - this is my first edited video to show what I'd like to have made to promote my novella/play on the Titanic
Images and music (c) me, Elspeth Rushbrook
Images and music (c) me, Elspeth Rushbrook
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