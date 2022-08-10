1 in 3 people have parasites and most are undiagnosed and untreated. How to get tested and treated.

The Dr. Ardis Show

August 9, 2022



Hear Dr. Amin talk about how you can get tested for these parasites and how to treat them to improve your health.





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Mirrored from https://vokalnow.com/video/4964?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=campaign&_kx=KEGvz9pj-uihtb_hC-pPBXbgqJrYkJS-AmK9tsZ-_V6brNttNaFT7_iVApKKgLzu.SwvL6p







