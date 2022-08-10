1 in 3 people have parasites and most are undiagnosed and untreated. How to get tested and treated.

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The Dr. Ardis Show
August 9, 2022
Hear Dr. Amin talk about how you can get tested for these parasites and how to treat them to improve your health.
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Mirrored from https://vokalnow.com/video/4964?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=campaign&_kx=KEGvz9pj-uihtb_hC-pPBXbgqJrYkJS-AmK9tsZ-_V6brNttNaFT7_iVApKKgLzu.SwvL6p